October 19, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

A pro-Maratha quota activist, Sunil Kawale (45), from Chikangaon in Jalna district was found dead in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Police said he allegedly ended his life by hanging from pole number 4 of a flyover between Bandra and BKC on October 18 night.

A note purportedly left behind by the victim, which was found near his body, said he resorted to the extreme step for the sake of Maratha reservation.