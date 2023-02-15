ADVERTISEMENT

45 godowns in Thane destroyed in fire; no casualty reported

February 15, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Thane

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at 3.40 p.m. on February 14 in Uttar Shiv village in Shil Phata area, an official said

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

45 godowns where paper, plastic and other scrap items were stored were destroyed in a fire which broke out in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at 3.40 p.m. on February 14 in Uttar Shiv village in Shil Phata area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Chief Avinash Sawant said.

Around 10 fire engines from Thane, Navi Mumbai and other areas were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by about 8.30 am on Wednesday, CIDCO fire officer Pravin Bodke said.

45 godowns, including those where paper, plastic and other scrap material were stored, were completely destroyed in the fire, he said.

Cooling operations were underway at the site, he added.

