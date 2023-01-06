ADVERTISEMENT

4.47 kg heroin, 1.59 kg cocaine seized at Mumbai airport

January 06, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - Mumbai

One of the passengers was caught with cocaine concealed in cloth buttons

The Hindu Bureau

Passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai. Representational image | Photo Credit: PTI

Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, has seized 4.47 kilograms of heroin worth ₹31.29 crore and 1.59 kilograms of cocaine worth ₹15.96 crore in two separate cases.

According to officials, an international passenger concealed heroin in document folder covers, while another passenger was caught with cocaine concealed in cloth buttons.

Two separate cases were registered under relevant sections of the Customs Act and the accused passengers were taken into custody. A probe is on.

