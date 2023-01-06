HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

4.47 kg heroin, 1.59 kg cocaine seized at Mumbai airport

One of the passengers was caught with cocaine concealed in cloth buttons

January 06, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai. Representational image

Passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai. Representational image | Photo Credit: PTI

Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, has seized 4.47 kilograms of heroin worth ₹31.29 crore and 1.59 kilograms of cocaine worth ₹15.96 crore in two separate cases.

According to officials, an international passenger concealed heroin in document folder covers, while another passenger was caught with cocaine concealed in cloth buttons.

Two separate cases were registered under relevant sections of the Customs Act and the accused passengers were taken into custody. A probe is on.

Related Topics

narcotics & drug trafficking / Mumbai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.