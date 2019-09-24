₹44 lakh vanishes from CR’s ticket collection safe at LTT

The Central Railway (CR) found nearly ₹44 lakh missing from its ticket collection safe at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in the early hours of Monday. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to senior railway officials, the loss was discovered around 1 a.m. after the shift changed. “While tallying the accounts from the previous shift, the cashiers on the new shift noticed that there was ₹44.29 lakh in cash missing from the safe. Senior officials were informed immediately and an inquiry was launched,” a CR official said.

Weekend collection

LTT is the second busiest station in the city. It caters to over 30 long-distance passenger trains and has a footfall of over two lakh passengers. “Cash earnings from the station are high due to the sale of unreserved tickets. Most reserved ticket transactions are electronic,” said a senior CR official. The official said since it was the weekend, cash earnings from ticket sales were kept in the safe.

M. Inamdar, senior police inspector, GRP, Kurla, said it was a case of theft, and the GRP has registered a case of burglary and theft, and an FIR against unknown accused till the investigations are complete.

“Preliminary investigations are under way. We have launched an internal inquiry as well. All the required support and information is being provided to the investigating agencies,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.