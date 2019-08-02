4.3 lakh targeted by financial malware in 6 months: report

Around 4.3 lakh users globally have fallen prey to financial malware attacks in the first half of 2019, a report by Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and anti-virus provider, has revealed. The number of attacks has grown by 7% as compared to the corresponding period last year, and over a third of the attacks was aimed at corporate users.

Financial malware, also known as banking Trojans, aims to steal financial data and finds their way into systems in two ways — through spam e-mails or phishing web pages. In the first half of this year, 3,39,000 phishing attacks have been detected, Kaspersy’s research has found.

“We expect to see a rise in the number of attacks in the second half of 2019. Usually, we see a rise in malicious activity after a holiday season, when people use their devices less than usual and therefore are less likely to fall a victim to threat actors. We urge everyone to be extra careful with all banking and finance-related operations that they perform online, and remain vigilant,” Oleg Kupreev, security researcher at Kaspersky, said.

According to the research report, different ‘Trojan families’ — types of Trojan viruses — were used in various instances. In the attacks on corporate users, 40% attacks came from RTM banking Trojan. This was followed by Emotet banking Trojan at 15%, and Trickster banking Trojan at 12%. On the other hand, the attacks on private users saw most attacks coming from Zbot malware (26%), followed by RTM and Emotet. The research also pointed out that while RTM virus was aimed at corporates in 2018, it is increasingly being directed at domestic users in 2019.

Cybercrime agencies across the country periodically issue advisories, through their website and their Twitter handle, cautioning users against malware. Officials said while banking credentials are the most stolen through such attacks, there are other rackets like identity theft operations that are being run through the dark net.

Several agencies, including the Maharashtra Cyber department, have tracked a majority of the malware to China.

“Earlier, an average smartphone user had around 70% of American-origin applications, and around 25-30% of Chinese applications. Now, the number of Chinese applications has increased, and these applications are prone to malware attacks. So when a user installs any banking application or an e-wallet, the data stored in those apps can be accessed by other apps which may be malware-ridden. Users should be cautious about the apps and websites they access and check the creator of those apps,” Superintendent of Police Balsing Rajput, Maharashtra Cyber department, said.