40-year-old man held for rape of minor daughter

The RCF police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly forcing himself on his six-year-old daughter on Sunday. Police said the incident took place around 10 p.m. at the accused’s residence.

“According to the victim, she was in the living room with her father while her mother was in the kitchen. He allegedly assaulted her sexually in more ways than one during this time. She told her mother about the incident the same night, but she was hesitant to act on it,” an officer with the RCF police station said.

The officer said the mother approached them on Monday. Her husband, who was at work at the time, was called to the police station for enquiries and arrested. He works with a private company in Mumbai.

“We arrested the accused around 3 p.m. on Monday and will be producing him in court on Tuesday, where we will seek his custody for interrogation. He is being uncooperative and is denying the accusations. The victim has been taken to Rajawadi Hospital for a medical examination,” senior police inspector Sopan Nighot, RCF police station said.

Mr. Nighot said the accused has been booked for rape and forcible unnatural intercourse under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police are trying to find out if he targeted the victim similarly in the past too, and have requested an opinion from the doctors at Rajawadi. Meanwhile, a separate team is making enquiries to ascertain whether he has targeted other minors from the locality.