40-year-old man found dead in swimming pool of Radio Club in Colaba

A 40-year-old employee of a private firm was found dead in the swimming pool of Radio Club in Colaba on Thursday. The police believe that the victim was cleaning the pool when he got electrocuted, leading to his death.

The deceased, identified as Ramchandra Bhuvansehwar, worked for a firm that had the contract for cleaning and treating the water of swimming pools at several upmarket clubs in the city, including Radio Club. Security guards found him around 2.30 p.m. and alerted the police.

“Inquiries with the club staff helped us establish his identity. His body and an electric pump used for pumping out the water in the swimming pool were both found inside the partially filled pool. Based on the circumstantial evidence, we suspect that he might have fallen inside along with the pump and got electrocuted,” senior police inspector Shivaji Phadtare, Colaba police station, said.

Mr. Phadtare said his body was being sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem. The police, meanwhile, are examining footage from CCTV cameras around the pool. An accidental death report has been registered in connection with his death.