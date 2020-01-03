40-year-old kills self at Kandivali residence

A 40-year-old woman committed suicide at her Kandivali residence on Thursday evening.

According to the Charkop police, Dimple Vadilal used to stay on the eighth floor of the Rock Avenue society in Sai Nagar, Kandivali (East), with her parents. The police said many of the victim’s neighbours spotted her taking the extreme step around 5.30 p.m., and some even tried to dissuade her from doing so.

The residents informed the Charkop police and a team rushed her to Shatabdi Hospital where she was declared dead before admission.

“While we haven’t found a suicide note as yet, her family has told us that she had been depressed after losing her job recently. The family is not in a state of mind to record a formal statement at this stage and we will conduct further inquiries with them later,” senior police inspector Vitthal Shinde, said.

‘Under treatment’

Vadilal’s family members have also told the police that she had been under treatment for clinical depression for the last four days.

The police have registered an accidental death report for the moment and are conducting further inquiries into the matter.