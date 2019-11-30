40-year-old ends life on Thane society premises

A 40-year-old civil contractor was found to have committed suicide in the compound of a residential building on Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Friday.

According to the Kasarwadavli police, the deceased has been identified as Vinay Gurav. Gurav used to take contracts for waterproofing and other similar jobs, and was also a fitness and motorbike enthusiast.

“Gurav used to visit a resident of the 12th floor of Bella Rosa building near Suraj Water Park to buy diet food from her, as he used to work out regularly and follow a strict diet. During his last visit, he borrowed a plate from her, which he had come to return. Closed Circuit Television camera footage shows him taking the extreme step after returning the plate to the woman around 2 p.m. on Friday,” police inspector Pradeep Ugale, Kasarwadavli police station, said.

Mr. Ugale said other residents of the building, who found him lying in the compound, took him to Vedant Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. The police were informed and a team was sent to the building to conduct inquiries. No suicide note has been found on his person or in his cell phone so far.

“We spoke to some of Gurav’s friends, who said he had been depressed over the past few days due to some debts he had incurred and some marital issues. We will verify this with Gurav’s family once they have completed his last rites and are in a better position to speak to us,” Mr. Ugale said.

Gurav is survived by his wife and daughter. He was known in his friend circle for his physical transformation, having turned his pot-belly sporting body into one with rippling muscles and a flat stomach due to strict exercise and diet.