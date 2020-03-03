40 students to research on global challenges

La Trobe University, Australia and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur have entered into an agreement to start a research academy in India to tackle significant global challenges in these areas: community, health, water, sanitation, sewage and technology, under the Smart City umbrella.

Called IIT Kanpur-La Trobe University Research Academy, the initiative will boost research capabilities and bring together experts of both institutions to create a globally-recognised centre for research. The scholars will find solutions that will be deployed in India and Australia, among others.

The research academy will be based in Kanpur, with a strong presence at La Trobe’s Australian campuses for visiting research academy staff and up to 40 PhD students, who will be eligible to apply for scholarships that take care of the entire cost of education.

The first batch will be selected in March 2020 and the selected PhD students will spend at least one year at La Trobe campuses in Australia to sharpen their knowledge and get global exposure.

“The research academy will address a diverse range of challenges in health, food and water security, urban planning and transport. It will train the next generation of research and industry leaders,” said John Brumby A.O., chancellor, La Trobe. “Through the research academy’s generous scholarship programme, which includes support for tuition fees and travel, La Trobe looks forward to welcoming up to 40 PhD students to Australia to benefit from the strength of our relationship with IIT Kanpur,” Mr. Brumby said.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT Kanpur, said the academy will reflect the organisations’ shared commitment to research addressing global challenges and improving communities.

“The research academy will facilitate a close partnership between our two universities, strengthen our research ecosystem and eventually lead to on-ground translation of this work,” he said.

“We hope this partnership will become a blueprint for more international research collaborations to spur study in critical fields,” Prof. Karandikar said.

La Trobe also signed a memorandum of understanding with Amrita University and awarded the Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship to a researcher from India who will make a meaningful impact in the world.