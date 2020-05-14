40 dead, virus takes highest toll in a day

Mumbai recorded a staggering 800 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its second highest single-day jump, pushing the cumulative number of cases to 15,747. The city also recorded 40 deaths, the highest in a day, taking the toll till now to 596.

The highest single-day increase of 875 cases was recorded on May 10.

The city has seen a rapid increase in the number of cases and deaths this month. Nearly half of the deaths have been recorded in May, with the city losing an average 23 lives every day.

Of the latest patients who died, 24 were men and 16 were women. Co-morbid conditions like diabtes, hypertension and asthma made recovery difficult for 22 patients. While three of the deceased were below the age of 40, 17 were between 40 and 60, and 20 were above 60. Civic officials said 17 deaths recorded on Wednesday were patients who died between May 4 and 10.

Officials said multiple measures are being taken to reduce the mortality rate, such as increasing bed capacity and making additional services like dialysis available for COVID-19 patients. “For patients with existing kidney ailments, 33 dialysis machines have been made functional in three hospitals. Ten dialysis machines have been commissioned this week in HBT Trauma Care Hospital, Jogeshwari, while three machines started working in Mulund Mithaghar School, which has been upgraded to a second-level COVID Care Centre,” said a civic official.

Twenty machines are already functional at SevenHills Hospital in Marol. Civic officials also said that 40-bed COVID-19 wards have been started in KEM and Sion hospitals to cater to patients with moderate symptoms and those in need of oxygen.

Blood banks run low

The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) has appealed to all organisations and hospitals to hold small blood donation camps by ensuring physical distancing norms as the city has only about 2,500-odd blood units, which will suffice for a week. SBTC’s Dr. Arun Thorat said there is usually a shortage during April, May and June, but the lockdown has aggravated matters this year. “The demand for blood is low, but there is a need for blood donation camps to ensure continuous supply,” he said.

54 cases in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday recorded 54 cases, taking the tally so far to 910. Of these, 330 cases are linked to the APMC market.

Fourteen cases were recorded in Turbhe, 11 in Vashi, 10 in Koparkhairane, nine in Airoli, five in Ghansoli, two each in Nerul and Belapur, and one in Digha. With 31 patients discharged, the number of recovered people has gone up to 202. Till now, 19 deaths have been reported under the NMMC.

Ten new cases took the tally under the Panvel Municipal Corporation to 199 on Wednesday. Of these, 88 have recovered and seven died. Meanwhile Uran taluka reported 45 new cases, taking its total to 106, while in Panvel rural, seven patients tested positive, pushing its tally to 74.

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)