4 years after she missed her flight, Uber asked to compensate Mumbai rider

December 31, 2022 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - Mumbai

Four years after a Thane resident missed her flight due to negligence of a cab service, a Mumbai Consumer Court recently instructed Uber India to pay ₹20,000 compensation to her.

Kavita Sharma, a resident of Dombivli, had missed her flight on June 12, 2018, to Chennai from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai due to the delay of the Uber cab driver arriving at her location on time. She complained despite the lapsation of reasonable time and after repeated calls, the driver arrived 14 minutes late and delayed further as he was on a personal call for another 15 minutes.

Ms. Sharma approached the Thane Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and demanded a refund of her flight ticket along with compensation for her work opportunities, legal expenses, and mental agony from Uber India.

The company however replied to the complaint saying that they were not responsible for the acts of a third-party driver and were only a service aggregator. They further said Ms. Sharma’s grievance had been looked after and she was refunded her cab fare.

The Commission order however held that the terms and conditions of the Uber application and the services offered through it demonstrate that Uber manages and controls all these activities. According to the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Uber also appoints and manages the third-party contractor, hence being liable for their actions and partly allowed Ms. Sharma’s demand of ₹4.77 lakhs compensation.

The Thane additional district consumer disputes redressal commission directed Uber India to pay ₹10,000 to Ms. Sharma as compensation for the mental agony caused to her and an additional ₹10,000 for the litigation costs incurred by her.

