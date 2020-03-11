4-year-old boy drowns in tank in Govandi

Mumbai

11 March 2020 00:10 IST

A four-year-old boy drowned after he slipped and fell into a tank in Govandi on Tuesday.

Mohammad Arif Nasullah Shaikh was playing with friends when the incident occurred. Before rescue teams reached the site, passers-by rescued the boy.

The police took him to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The body has been taken for a post-mortem.