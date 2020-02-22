4 offer telecom engineer a lift at Rabale MIDC, rob him of cash, valuables

Navi Mumbai

22 February 2020 01:42 IST

He was also assaulted, left abandoned

A software engineer with a telecommunication company in Thane-Belapur Road was earlier this week assaulted and robbed of valuables worth ₹52,000 by four men in Rabale MIDC.

According to the police, the complainant, Jignesh Shah (30), is a resident of Dombivli.

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, he had gone to Ghansoli railway station after work, when he noticed a white car with four men in it. Mr. Shah asked for a lift to Lodha Palava city and the driver told him to get in. Then he drove the vehicle towards Mahape-Shilphata road. But after reaching Bharat petrol pump, he took a U-turn and went towards Khairane MIDC.

When Mr. Shah questioned the route change, the man sitting to his right, snatched his cell phone. Then the person on his left put a pistol-like weapon on Mr. Shah’s stomach and asked him to hand over his wallet, gold chain, and finger ring. When he resisted, the accused threatened to kill him following which Mr. Shah also gave ₹1,000 from his bag.

The four then snatched his three ATM cards and assaulted him for the PIN. The accused then stopped at an ICICI ATM at Khairane MIDC, and withdrew ₹36,000 using the ATM card. While entering the ATM booth, the four had covered their faces with handkerchiefs to avoid capture by the CCTV camera.

Later, they abandoned him near L&T office at Mahape. Mr. Shah approached the Rabale MIDC police on Wednesday.

In a similar incident on Sunday morning, Balvir Jaiswal (22) of Thane was robbed by two men in a car. Mr. Jaiswal was going to APMC market when he got a lift from the two at Kalwa naka. After reaching Rabale, the duo attacked him with a blade and took ₹22,000 in cash from him.

“Both the cases are being investigated. Prima facie, accused in both cases seem to be different,” senior police inspector Nitin Gite from Rabale MIDC police station said.