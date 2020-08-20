4 lakh tonnes of used gloves seized; one held

Gloves bought as bio-waste, washed, resold

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit I seized four lakh tonnes of used gloves from a unit at Gami Industrial Park in Pawane MIDC on Tuesday. The officers said the gloves were being washed, dried and repackaged for sale.

Senior police inspector Subhash Nikam formed a team and raided Sign for Safety India Private Limited based on a tip-off received by assistant police inspector Rahul Rakh from Unit I. The team seized 263 sacks with four lakh tonnes of used hand gloves and 17 packets of washed and dried gloves.

Bought from hospitals

The officers arrested Prashant Ashok Surve (38), a resident of Belapur, who ran the unit along with 16 workers. He said he procured the gloves from several hospitals in the State.

Mr. Rakh said, “Two automatic top load washing machines and three blowers were used to wash and dry the gloves. The gloves were purchased at ₹300 per kg and sold at ₹15 per pair. The accused has sold these gloves in many States after receiving online orders. We are verifying if any other distributor is involved in the sale of these gloves.”

The officers said the accused earlier ran Siddhi Sai Arts, which made digital signboards. With lockdown restrictions affecting his business, he started selling hand sanitisers, face masks and personal protection equipment kits. While the other products were purchased with an invoice, no record of buying the hand gloves was found.

‘Had bloodstains’

The officers said some of the gloves had bloodstains. The Crime Branch has launched an investigation to identify the hospitals that sold the used gloves to Mr. Surve instead of disposing them of as biomedical waste.

Mr. Surve was charged under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.

The accused was produced before the court on Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody till August 26.