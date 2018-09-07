4 injured as wall collapses in Kurla station premises

Four people were injured when a portion of a wall in railway premises fell on them in Kurla on Friday morning.

The incident happened at around 9.45 a.m. in a small lane near Kurla station. The wall of a car shed fell outwards on a paan-seller and three passerby, injuring them. They are being treated in Bhabha Hospital (Kurla) and KEM hospital. They are all reportedly stable.

BMC is working towards removing debris from the lane that caters to pedestrians. Railway traffic was not affected.

“It was an accident. We have filed an incident report,” said D. Shinde, senior police inspector of Kurla police station.