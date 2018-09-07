4 injured as wall collapses in Kurla station premises

Four people were injured when a portion of a wall in railway premises fell on them in Kurla on Friday morning.
The incident happened at around 9.45 a.m. in a small lane near Kurla station. The wall of a car shed fell outwards on a paan-seller and three passerby, injuring them. They are being treated in Bhabha Hospital (Kurla) and KEM hospital. They are all reportedly stable.
BMC is working towards removing debris from the lane that caters to pedestrians. Railway traffic was not affected.
“It was an accident. We have filed an incident report,” said D. Shinde, senior police inspector of Kurla police station.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor