4 Hinduja hospital nurses positive

Four nurses from Hinduja hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, adding to the number of positive staffers at private hospitals.
Mumbai’s private health infrastructure has been under severe strain due to a large number of doctors, nurses and other staff testing positive.
After the nurses at Hinduja tested positive, they wanted to be admitted to the same hospital. But Hinduja hospital, in a written statement, said, “... We can only admit symptomatic patients, while all asymptomatic patients are being asked to quarantine in the facilities listed by the BMC ... And currently asymptomatic patients including our own staff cannot be admitted in the hospital due to rules.”
The hospital’s beds for severe symptomatic cases are full, and some are reserved for BMC patients.
