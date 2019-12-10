4 held for stabbing man to death in Cotton Green

The Kalachowky police have arrested four people in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old man, who was stabbed near Cotton Green railway station in the early hours of November 24.

According to the Kalachowky police, the victim was bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds. Local residents informed the police about the incident and rushed him to Sion hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police then registered an FIR against unknown persons and initiated inquiries into the case. “We widely circulated the victim’s picture and his details on several WhatsApp groups and alerted all our informants. We were able to identify the deceased as Shyamdev Yadav (29), a Chembur resident who worked as a pimp in the red light area on Lamington Road,” an officer with the Kalachowky police said.

The investigating team started looking for possible suspects among his family members and business associates, while a separate team scanned the CCTV footage of all roads leading to the spot where the accused stabbed Yadav.

The officer said, “After scanning through several hours of footage, we were able to identify a vehicle that left the spot just before the incident was reported to us. We tracked its movements and used its registration details, which, along with inputs from local informants, helped us identify two of the accused.”

The police said the duo was identified as Ravi Anand (30) and Ritik Suneriya (19) and they were tracked to Uttar Pradesh, where they had been in hiding since the offence was committed, on December 3.

The officer said the accused were picked up and their questioning led the police to the other accused — Sundarraj Shetty (46) and Abhay Gautam (45) — who allegedly helped them destroy evidence such as the weapons used in the crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Saurabh Tripathi said, “All the four accused have been arrested, but another accused, who was directly involved in the offence, is on the run. Prima facie, it seems that the victim was killed in a case of attempted robbery.”