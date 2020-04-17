4 fire brigade officers quarantined

Three senior officers of the Mumbai Fire Brigade and a divisional fire officer have been home quarantined after two family members of one of them tested positive for COVID-19. The samples of the four officers have tested negative.

Two floors of the fire brigade’s Byculla office have been sealed and all women and children in the building have been quarantined. “The men will have to work because how can everybody sit at home,” said a fire brigade officer.

Since March, the fire brigade has been carrying out extensive sanitisation drives across the city, covering hospitals housing COVID-19 patients, quarantine facilities, home quarantines, containment zones, buffer zones, and slums. It recently undertook a sanitation drive in Dharavi.

“All fire brigade staff engaged in sanitisation operations are provided with necessary personal protection equipment. They are taking stringent precautions while doing their work. The morale of the staff is high. We are all duty-bound and will carry out operations,” said chief fire officer P.S. Rahangdale.

Last week, the 49-year-old wife of a senior fire brigade officer developed a fever. Though the temperature was less than 100 degrees, the fever persisted for four days. When the officer asked two topmost doctors from Kasturba and KEM hospitals for advice, both told him the family doctor’s medicine was appropriate and there was no need to suspect COVID-19.

“As a precaution, we sent her swab sample for testing at a private lab on Sunday. On Tuesday, we were shocked to find it positive. My wife did not have any symptoms such as cough or even high fever. I admitted her to a private hospital in Bandra the same day. She still does not have any symptoms. Had we not done the test proactively, we would never have known.”

The officer’s 25-year-old daughter-in-law also tested positive after a health camp was conducted at the Byculla office. She has been admitted to the same hospital in Bandra, while her father has been placed in home quarantine. The officer, his son and neighbours, including another senior officer in-charge of the control room, have been quarantined.

Tally in Mahim now 10

Meanwhile, a constable at Khar police station, who is a Mahim resident, has tested positive, taking the tally in the locality to 10.