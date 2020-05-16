Mumbai

4 constables quarantined after accused tests positive

Four constables attached to the APMC police station have been placed in quarantine after a 32-year-old accused, whom they had arrested and interrogated in custody, tested positive for COVID-19.

The swab samples of the four personnel have been collected and sent for testing, while the accused has been shifted to Vashi General Hospital for treatment.

On May 4, a 27-year-old woman and her husband were booked for opening their shop at Sector 21 in Turbhe and causing a huge crowd to gather outside it. According to the police, the woman slapped an official and the husband hurled abuses at the other personnel on being asked to shut the shop. While the woman was arrested the same day and released on bail on May 6, her husband was arrested on May 11 and was due to be remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

Senior police inspector Satish Nikam of APMC police station said, “According to the rules, the accused has to be tested for COVID-19 before being remanded in judicial custody. So the swab samples of the accused were collected and sent for testing. His test reports returned positive on Friday.”

Mr. Nikam said the accused’s business dealt with money transfer and exchange and a huge crowd had gathered outside his shop with cash. “He could have either got infected while handling the cash or coming in contact with the customers,” he said.

The duo was booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

