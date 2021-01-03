4 brothers held for murder in Belapur

Victim eloped with one of their wives

The Belapur police have arrested four brothers for allegedly killing a man who was in a relationship with one of their wives.

The accused have been identified as Nagesh Koli (31), Datta Koli (29), Prasad Koli (27), and Yogesh Koli (23), who resided in Diwale village. The police said the accused abducted Somnath Koli (39), murdered him, and dumped his body near Diwale creek. The police said Mr. Prasad Koli’s wife eloped with Somnath around a month ago.

On the night of December 29, Somnath went missing and the next day his brother Devnath Koli approached the police. A case of kidnapping was registered after the police obtained CCTV footage of Somnath being attacked by the four brothers.

“The footage showed the four accused chasing Somnath with bamboo sticks. We nabbed three brothers from Diwale village the same day the case was registered,” senior police inspector Anil Patil said. On December 31, Mr. Nagesh Koli was also arrested.

The police said the accused confessed to abducting Somnath on December 30 at 10 p.m. and taking him in an autorickshaw to the retibunder at Diwale village. The brothers then assaulted him with bamboo sticks and stones. Later, the accused hid the body beneath a rock near Diwale creek.

“Prasad Koli said he was angry because his wife had abandoned him and their five-year-old son,” Mr. Patil said. After the body was recovered, sections of assault and murder were added to the charge sheet. The accused have been remanded in custody till January 8.