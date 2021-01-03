4 brothers held for murder in Belapur

The Belapur police have arrested four brothers for allegedly killing a man who was in a relationship with one of their wives.
The accused have been identified as Nagesh Koli (31), Datta Koli (29), Prasad Koli (27), and Yogesh Koli (23), who resided in Diwale village. The police said the accused abducted Somnath Koli (39), murdered him, and dumped his body near Diwale creek. The police said Mr. Prasad Koli’s wife eloped with Somnath around a month ago.
On the night of December 29, Somnath went missing and the next day his brother Devnath Koli approached the police. A case of kidnapping was registered after the police obtained CCTV footage of Somnath being attacked by the four brothers.
“The footage showed the four accused chasing Somnath with bamboo sticks. We nabbed three brothers from Diwale village the same day the case was registered,” senior police inspector Anil Patil said. On December 31, Mr. Nagesh Koli was also arrested.
The police said the accused confessed to abducting Somnath on December 30 at 10 p.m. and taking him in an autorickshaw to the retibunder at Diwale village. The brothers then assaulted him with bamboo sticks and stones. Later, the accused hid the body beneath a rock near Diwale creek.
“Prasad Koli said he was angry because his wife had abandoned him and their five-year-old son,” Mr. Patil said. After the body was recovered, sections of assault and murder were added to the charge sheet. The accused have been remanded in custody till January 8.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath