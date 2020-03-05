4 booked for cheating two of ₹5.11 lakh on promise of job

Navi Mumbai

05 March 2020 00:40 IST

Youths were lured by opportunities in Iran, Maldives

The Kharghar police have booked four people for cheating two men of ₹5.11 lakh by promising them jobs in foreign countries.

The complaint was filed on Tuesday by Bajrang Singh (20), from Bikaner in Rajasthan. Mr. Singh, who underwent a Merchant Navy course in Haryana, said he had a classmate called Arif Khan, from Jammu, while studying there. When Mr. Singh and another classmate, Akshay Chauhan, who hailed from Revadi in Haryana, later came to Belapur in search of a job, Mr. Khan introduced them to one Arif Chaudhary, who would help find a job.

Mr. Chaudhary introduced them to two agents — Sunil Kumar and Anand Kumar — at Bhumi Tower in Kharghar, claiming they would help. Mr. Sunil Kumar introduced Mr. Singh to Sajid Khan and asked him to meet the latter at Amsway Ship Management in Masjid Bunder.

The two demanded ₹30,000 from Mr. Singh to send him to Iran, which he transferred to Mr. Sunil Kumar’s account. After Mr. Singh received a ticket to the country, he transferred ₹1.86 lakh more and gave ₹35,000 to Mr. Sajid Khan, who told him that he would get a job once he reached there.

Once Mr. Singh spent a few days in Iran with no arrangements for accommodation or food, he realised there was no job. He asked Mr. Sajid Khan to bring him back to India, for which the latter demanded ₹11,000. “From August 23 to October 12, 2019, Mr. Singh was cheated of ₹2.51 lakh,” an officer of the Kharghar police said.

On his return to Mumbai, Mr. Singh met Mr. Chauhan, who narrated a similar ordeal. The latter was introduced to one Anisha Wasim alias Pooja by Mr. Sunil Kumar and Mr. Anand Kumar. They met at Kharghar and promised Mr. Chauhan a job in the Maldives, asking him to travel to Tamil Nadu, from were a Vietnam-bound ship would take him forward.

Mr. Chauhan stayed at a hotel on his own expense for a month while while the trio kept giving excuses when asked about the ship. Finally, he borrowed money from a friend and returned. He was cheated of ₹ 2.6 lakh between September 7 and October 10.

“We have registered a case against the four accused and are investigating further. No arrests have been made. There are chances that they would have cheated more people,” Mahesh Patil from Kharghar police station said.