4 arrested for cricket betting

The central unit of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four people from a flat in Ghansoli for allegedly betting on an India-New Zealand cricket match.

A police team led by senior police inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar, assistant police inspectors Nilesh Tambe and Sanjay Pawar, raided a flat at Calista housing society in Sector 8, Ghansoli, on Thursday. They arrested Aman Sanjay Sharma (23) from Nagpur, Khauzema Abdul Hussain Hussaini (33) from Byculla, and Anurag Vinodkumar Khare (29) from Uttar Pradesh. The main accused, Mehul Jain, was not present following which the police made the three call him to the flat. When Mr. Jain arrived, the police nabbed him too.

“Mr. Jain was previously arrested in four cases in Mumbai and one in Gujarat. They used an application called ‘Play’ to do the online betting of the live match that was being held between India and New Zealand,” Mr. Kolhatkar said.

The customers in the betting used codes and their names were not known. “We have procured the mobile numbers of the customers and they too will be traced ,” Mr. Kolhatkar said.

The police have seized two laptops, 10 mobile phones, one TV, and ₹3,100 in cash. The accused were arrested under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act. The four were produced before court on Friday and were granted bail.