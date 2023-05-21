HamberMenu
3rd G20 Environment Working Group meeting in Mumbai to focus on aspects of blue economy

The sessions on the first day of the meeting will cover various aspects of the blue economy and the first session will be on science, technology and innovation

May 21, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - Mumbai

PTI


Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav along with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and G20 delegates during the G20 beach cleanup drive, at Juhu beach in Mumbai on May 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting of the G20 will be held in Mumbai from May 21 with aspects of blue economy as its focus, officials said.

The three-day meet will commence with a side event on beach clean-up in Juhu, followed by the Ocean 20 Dialogue.

The Ocean 20 platform, launched during the Indonesia Presidency Dialogue, is aimed at advancing ideation and action for ocean solutions.

To ensure continuity and build on the initiative, the Indian Presidency is demonstrating active leadership by anchoring the Ocean 20 Dialogue in the 3rd ECSWG, which will focus on three significant pillars of blue economy, said a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The sessions on the first day of the meeting will cover various aspects of the blue economy and the first session will be on science, technology and innovation.

The subsequent session will be on policy, governance and participation, and the concluding session on establishing blue finance mechanisms for blue economy.

The deliberations will be aimed at working towards the well-being of oceans and the need to make conscious efforts towards reversing damage to them and protecting marine resources.

The 3rd ECSWG will involve discussions on the draft ministerial communiqué with deliberations tuned towards achieving a consensus amongst the G20 countries. The closed-door sessions will conclude on a way-forward note for the fourth ECSWG.

