3bm pg5 gallery

Seek Sherpa is organising an evening filled with delicious kebabs as you walk through the back alleys of South Mumbai. Expect to gorge on delectable galouti kebab, dahi ke kebab and numerous other vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. If guests are up for it, the tour ends with stopovers at a few local bars and pubs. Price includes Sherpa’s fee, transport, a bottle of chilled water, and the first set of galouti or seekh kebabs at the first stop. Registration fee is Rs. 770.

Time: 6.30 p.m.

Venue: Outside Maratha Mandir Cinema, Agripada

Phone: 9643982934

