385 booked for drunk driving in Navi Mumbai on Ney Year’s Eve

The Navi Mumbai Police booked 385 people for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve. In the bandobast that began on Tuesday evening and went on till Wednesday morning, the traffic police booked 340 people and the local police booked 45. In 2018, 353 people were booked for driving under the influence on New Year’s Eve and 424 in 2017.

Besides those booked for drunk driving, 1,921 offenders were booked for riding without a helmet, driving without a seatbelt, talking on the phone while driving, speeding and jumping signals. Of them, 1,697 were booked by the traffic police and 224 by the local police.

The maximum number of cases were registered at Kalamboli (42), followed by Panvel (41), Koparkhairane (40), APMC (38) and Vashi (33) while the least were at Nhava Sheva and Uran, seven each.

Kalamboli topped the charts in other offences too, with 374 being booked from the area. This was followed by Taloja (317), Kharghar (169) and APMC (136). The least number of cases were registered at New Panvel (1) followed by CBD Belapur (7).

“There were no fatal accidents owing to drinking and driving. The bandobast was in two shifts — from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Arun Patil said.

Meanwhile, one person was killed in an accident at Sector 6 in Nerul. Three men were walking on the road opposite Ramleela Maidan when a white bus hit them, killing Amit Khende (27).