35-year-old who molested five minors in Ghatkopar arrested

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting minor girls in the central suburbs over the past five to six months.

According to the Ghatkopar police, inquiries were initiated after the family of a 10-year-old girl registered a complaint against the accused, identified as Sachin Shaama, on August 14.

“The victim was on her way home after attending dance classes on the night of August 13 when Mr. Shaama approached her with the promise of giving her sweets. He took her to a deserted spot in Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar, where he tried to molest her. When the victim started crying loudly, the accused lost his nerve and fled the scene,” an officer with the Ghatkopar police said.

The victim was found by a passerby, who dropped her home. After she narrated the incident to her family members, who were searching for her, they approached the Ghatkopar police. A case of assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe under the Indian Penal Code, and sexual assault on a minor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered.

An officer who was part of the investigating team said, “We made a sketch of the accused based on a description provided by the victim and checked CCTV footage of Bhatwadi. We managed to spot him and circulated stills of the footage and the sketch among local informants.”

On August 22, Mr. Shaama was picked up from his Bhatwadi residence and arrested after the victim identified him as her assailant.

“We also had some unsolved cases of similar nature registered with other police stations, and started contacting the victims in those cases. After they all identified the accused, we have been able to confirm his involvement in four other cases. Of these, one is registered with the Ghatkopar police, one with the Saki Naka police, and two are with the Parksite police,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh said.

Mr. Singh said Mr. Shaama has been remanded in the Ghatkopar police’s custody till August 29. He will be handed over to the other police stations after his custody period expires.

“We appeal to those who have faced a similar assault to come forward and register complaints so that we can check the accused’s involvement in those cases as well,” Mr. Singh said.