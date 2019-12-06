35-year-old falls off train after fight over seat turns violent

A 35-year-old Mankhurd resident sustained serious injuries after falling off a moving train near Kurla station on Thursday. The police said he lost balance after being pushed by four people during an argument, and have registered a case of attempt to murder.

According to the Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident occurred on a Vashi–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus train on the Harbour Line. The victim, Vijay Kumar Gupta, works at a printing press in Masjid Bunder and takes the same route every day.

“Mr. Gupta got onto the train at Mankhurd and got into an argument with four people over a seat, as the train was crowded, after which he stood near the door. The group, however, came over to where he was and resumed the argument, which got more intense,” senior police inspector Rajendra Pal said.

By the time they neared Kurla station, the argument turned violent, with Mr. Gupta pushing one of the men. They pushed Mr. Gupta back and he, being close to the door, lost balance and fell off the train, just as it entered the station.

Other commuters alerted authorities at the station and Mr. Gupta was immediately rushed to Sion hospital, where he is currently admitted. Police officials said his right hand is bent out of shape and he is undergoing surgery for it.

Meanwhile, officials with the Kurla GRP recorded a preliminary statement of Mr. Gupta before his surgery, based on which a case of attempt to murder was filed against unidentified persons. The case was transferred to the Wadala GRP for further investigation, as the argument leading to the incident began in their jurisdiction.

“We are working on identifying the accused so that they can be traced and apprehended,” Mr. Pal said.