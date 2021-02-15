3,365 new cases in Maharashtra

23 more fatalities and 3,105 recoveries in State; active case tally rises to 36,201

Maharashtra’s case surge continued to outweigh its recoveries, with 3,365 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Monday against 3,105 patients being discharged.

The State’s active case tally has risen to 36,201, while the total case tally now stands at 20,67,643. Twenty-three more fatalities saw the total death toll climb to 51,552.

The cumulative recoveries have risen to 19,78,708 while the State’s recovery rate stands at 95.7%.

“Of a total of 1,53,59,026 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,67,643 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.46%) have returned positive, with over 39,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality has dipped to 2.49%.

Pune reported nearly 400 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,95,057. As per the State Health Department figures, no deaths were reported as the total death toll remained constant at 8,012. The district’s active case tally stands at 4,713, with a recovery rate of 96.50%.

493 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai city reported 493 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,14,569, of which 4,120 are active. Three fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,422.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 460 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,40,777, of which 4,429 are currently active. Two deaths saw the total death toll rise to 3,430.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported no deaths while 71 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 57,514, of which just 812 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,831.

Neighbouring Sangli reported just nine cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 51,075, of which only 666 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,786.

Kolhapur reported just 12 cases and no fatalities as its total case tally reached 49,365, of which just 179 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,674.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 100 cases and one death as its total case tally reached 123,870, of which 1,097 are active. Its death toll stands at 2,021.

Jalgaon reported more than 52 new cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 58,122, of which only 621 are active, while its death toll remained constant at 1,492.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total of 1,74,704 people across the State were in home quarantine and 1,714 were in institutional quarantine facilities.