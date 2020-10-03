3,310 new COVID-19 cases in State

Kolkata

03 October 2020

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra tests positive

West Bengal on Friday recorded 3,310 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total case tally to 2,63,634. With 53 more fatalities, the death toll has touched 5,070. There are 26,865 active cases and the recovery rate remains at 87.89%.

Kolkata recorded 720 new cases and 16 deaths, pushing its tally to 57, 801 and toll to 1,737. North 24 Parganas reported 655 new cases and 11 deaths, taking its case load to 52,800 and total death toll to 1,132.

Meanwhile, Anupam Hazra, BJP national secretary and ex-Lok Sabha MP, has tested positive for COVID-19. He recently said “he will hug Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee” if contracts the virus.

In another development, the zoos in the State, including Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata, were opened to the general public with necessary safety protocols on Friday.