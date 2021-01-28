3,181 recoveries, 2,889 new cases in Maharashtra; active cases dip

Pune

28 January 2021 21:48 IST

50 deaths in State; Mumbai reports 394 fresh cases

COVID-19 recoveries outpaced new cases yet again in Maharashtra on Thursday, with 3,181 patients being discharged as opposed to 2,889 new cases. Active cases have dipped to 43,048 and the total case tally has reached 20,18,413. Fifty fatalities saw the total death toll climb to 50,944.

The case positivity rate has dipped below the 14% mark, while cumulative recoveries stand at 19,23,187. The State’s recovery rate is 95.28% and the case fatality rate is 2.52%. “Of 1,44,30,223 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,15,524 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.99%) have returned positive with over 63,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported over 300 new cases to take its tally to 3,87,119. Fifteen deaths were reported to take its toll to 7,925. As per the district administration, active cases stand at 4,768, while the recovery rate is 96.37%.

Mumbai reported 394 new cases to take its case tally to 3,07,569, of which 5,521 are active. Seven fatalities saw the toll reach 11,330.

Nagpur district reported nearly 300 new cases, taking the district’s case tally to 1,34,921, of which 3,408 are currently active. Four deaths saw the total death toll reach 3,347.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported three deaths while 52 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 56,211, of which just 697 are active. Its death toll stands at 1814. Neighbouring Sangli reported just 31 cases and no deaths as the case load reached 50,786, of which 567 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,780.

Kolhapur reported just 15 cases and zero fatalities as its tally reached 49,108, of which just 207 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,671.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 200 cases and six fatalities as its total case tally reached 120,742, of which 1,165 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,990.

Neighbouring Jalgaon district reported just 40 new cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 57,312, of which only 455 are active, while its death toll stands at 1,474.

A total of 1,97,941 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 2,804 are in institutional quarantine facilities.