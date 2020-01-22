300 people from Mahul to get MHADA homes

The State government on Tuesday said it had decided to hand over 300 Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) homes to the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) so that families relocated to Mahul can be moved out.

Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray met Housing Minister Jitendra Ahwad, Housing Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Urban Development Secretary Manisha Mhaiskar, Environment Secretary Anil Diggikar and MHADA CEO Milind Mhaiskar to discuss the issue.

It was decided that the homes will be handed over to the corporation on February 1 along with the occupancy certificate.

Mr. Thackeray said, “We are prioritising reducing the pollution and shifting families living in the highly polluted area of Mahul. It is important to shift them instantly and therefore the government has instructed the municipal corporation to hand over the houses to the families on an urgent basis.”

The Environment Minister also said the government will soon arrange a meeting with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to decide further steps to control the pollution in Mahul from factories and refineries, as it also affects the city. He said the establishments will be inspected for waste disposal, sewage facilities and formation of green zones.

Nandu Shinde, a Mahul resident, said the decision would prove beneficial to the residents of the pollution-affected area. “A similar announcement was made by the MHADA president a year ago, but the municipal corporation did not work on it. If the houses were handed over to the people earlier, many lives could have been saved,” he said.

Mr. Shinde said the residents will be submitting a list of 300 people who are in urgent need of shifting out. “Since the government and BMC are shifting 300 families, we can now argue in court that the government and BMC also accept that Mahul is too dangerous to live in,” he said.

The government has also set up a committee comprising the housing secretary, environment secretary and BMC commissioner for the disposal of permissions for the real estate industry.

ICSE, CBSE curriculum in BMC schools

Mr. Thackeray on Tuesday also tweeted that the ICSE and CBSE curriculum would be taught at select BMC schools. “This is a huge win for the city’s education system run by the BMC. Quality education, a silent revolution that is underway in BMC schools,” he said. The BMC education committee on Tuesday cleared proposals for the ICSE curriculum to be taught at Wollen Mill Municipal School, Mahim and the CBSE curriculum at Poonam Nagar in Jogeshwari (East).