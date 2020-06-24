30-year-old held for assaulting daughter over broken eggs

Navi Mumbai

24 June 2020 23:54 IST

The woman hit the girl with a rolling pin, hot pan

A 30-year-old woman was arrested by the Panvel police on Wednesday for assaulting her daughter with a rolling pin and a hot pan.

The mother lost her cool after the nine-year-old girl lied about not knowing how the eggs kept in the kitchen had broken. The mother then started assaulting the child by grabbing her hair.

The case was registered on Monday by the accused’s 58-year-old mother, who works as an aayah in a private hospital, after she noticed the bruises on her grandchild’s body. In her complaint, the girl’s grandmother said the accused had been assaulting the child since she was two years old.

The complainant alleged that her daughter is very short tempered and picks fights over the smallest of issues. “The grandmother said the accused has often tried to physically overpower her during fights as well. She said the accused’s husband abandoned her eight years ago and they were not aware of his whereabouts. Ever since, she and the victim lived with the complainant at Tapal naka in Panvel,” an officer from Panvel City police station said.

On Sunday night, the family had bought a packet of bread and 12 eggs, of which they ate three. The remaining eggs accidentally fell out of the nine-year-old’s hand and broke. The complainant said she had a doubt that her daughter would assault the nine-year-old over this incident, and returned from work in four hours to check on the girl, when she found the bruises.

The grandmother took the girl to the hospital where she worked and the doctor suggested that she file an FIR. “The accused was depressed and frustrated and took out her frustration on them,” police inspector Shatrughn Mali said.

He said the accused was a beautician and worked in Vashi and had been out of work since the lockdown began. “The accused claimed that frustration about her husband leaving her, and the lockdown, made her take such a step,” Mr. Mali said.

She was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act.