30 more COVID-19 cases in Dharavi

Dharavi in Mumbai reported another 30 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 168. The area has reported 11 deaths so far.

The Asia’s largest slum has also become a COVID-19 hotspot, with cases being reported from containment zones. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has screened more than 40,000 people in Dharavi. Despite this, cases continue to be reported from newer parts of Dharavi.

On Monday, of the 30 new cases reported, three are from Kalyanwadi, one of the largest clusters in Dharavi. A few cases were reported from areas that had previously reported cases, including Mukund Nagar, PMGP Colony, Kunchi Kurve Nagar. Cases were reported from newer parts of Dharavi such as Dhorwada, Padmagopal Chawl, Naik Nagar, Kala Killa. A two-year-old boy from Kalyanwadi has tested positive.

Dadar, which falls in the same administrative ward as Dharavi, also reported three new cases.

A 29-year-old man living on Ranade Road near Shushrusha Hospital has tested positive. The hospital has seen eight positive cases so far. This brings Dadar’s total to 25.

Mumbai now has 721 containment zones across the city.