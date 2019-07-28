3-year-old killed as portion of ceiling collapses in Mumbai

A three-year-old child lost his life while his 60-year-old grandmother sustained injuries after a portion of the ceiling of their flat collapsed on them on July 28. Police said that the incident, which occurred on the fifth floor of the five-storeyed Ambika Sagar building near Powai Naka in Ulhasnagar, was reported at 6.30 a.m.

“Ceiling of two rooms of a 2 BHK flat came off from the 25-year-old private residential building. Niraj Satpute lost his life, while his grandmother has been admitted to Central hospital in Ulhasnagar,” senior police inspector S.C. Suradkar said.

1 injured

Meanwhile, a portion of the ceiling of the Nilgiri Hotel collapsed around 4 a.m. on July 28 morning at Sandhurst Road.

“Fire control got the information around 5 a.m. and reached the spot immediately. Noor Mohammad Aliksar, 17, was injured in the incident. He was involved in the demolishing work of the same building,” officials said.

Aliksar has been admitted to the State-run JJ Hospital where his condition is said to stable now.

Officials of Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster control room said that the hotel had recently been evacuated by the authorities since the building was in a dilapidated condition.

The Nilgiri Hotel officials said it was a four-storeyed private building located on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road and had been evacuated following the July 16 building collapse in Dongri.

The Dongri building had collapsed taking down over several families along with it. Rescue workers managed to pull out 13 bodies as 40 people were feared trapped when the unauthorised building collapsed in the congested bylanes of Dongri.