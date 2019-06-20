3 students injured after ceiling collapses in Ulhasnagar school

Three students of a school in Ulhasnagar were injured on Tuesday after portions of the ceiling collapsed inside a classroom. The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has issued a notice to the school management.

According to UMC officials, the incident occurred around 1 p.m. at Jhulelal Trust School. A class was in session when portions of plaster from the ceiling came off.

The incident triggered panic, with students rushing out of the classroom. A clip of the CCTV footage of the incident later went viral on WhatsApp.

Yuvraj Bhadane, public relations officer, UMC, said, “We got a call from an eyewitness about the accident and a team was sent to the school. We found out that the classroom was not in a proper state.”

Mr. Bhadane said the three students, identified as Jia Tekchandani (16), Ishika Chugh (14), and Dia Bhatija (15), all Class X students, sustained injuries. They were administered first aid at the school, after which they left.

“We have issued a notice to the school management, asking them to ensure that a structural audit of the school is conducted immediately. None of the three students sustained serious injuries,” Mr. Bhadane said.