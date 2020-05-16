3 policemen hurt as mob attacks patrol team in Sion

Mumbai

Personnel stopped group of men for roaming without masks in red zone

Three police personnel sustained injuries when a mob of around 15 people attacked a patrol team that stopped them for not wearing masks at Kokri Agar in Sion at 6.30 p.m. on Thursday.

A joint team of personnel from Antop Hill police station and the State Reserve Police Force were patrolling the red zone when they spotted four to five men roaming around without masks.

Heated argument

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson, said, “The patrol team stopped them for not wearing masks and it led to an argument. Soon, a group armed with sharp weapons reached the spot and attacked the personnel.”

Mr. Ashok said a police sub-inspector and two SRPF constables were injured in the attack and are now undergoing treatment. An offence has been registered against the assailants at Antop Hill police station.

Mr. Ashok said, “We have booked the accused on charges of attempt to murder, assault on a government servant to deter him from discharging his duty and disobeying an order promulgated by a government servant under sections of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act. Inquiries into the matter are under way. We are tracing and apprehending the accused.”

Series of attacks

As of Friday, 85 personnel, including police and Home Guards, have been injured while enforcing lockdown rules in the State.

In 229 cases of assault on personnel, 803 people have been arrested so far.