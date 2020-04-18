3 more doctors at Sion hospital test positive

Five more residents doctors tested positive for COVID-19 in the city on Friday, with three cases being reported at Sion hospital and two at Bombay Hospital. With the latest cases, the tally of infected staff at Bombay Hospital has risen to six and at Sion Hospital to 18.

Consultant physician Dr. Gautam Bhansali said the two junior resident doctors, who are attached to the surgery and oncology departments, are asymptomatic.

Earlier, seven resident doctors and seven nurses — including a staff nurse, an assistant matron and five nursing students — had tested positive at Sion hospital. While two nurses have been discharged, the rest are undergoing treatment at SevenHills Hospital in Marol. A Class IV employee at the hospital had contracted the novel coronavirus.

Two asymptomatic resident doctors are quarantined in a bungalow, while the rest are in quarantine in the hospital. An official at Sion hospital said, “We have demanded individual rooms for the doctors so that they do not mingle with each other and stay segregated.”

At the civic-run KEM Hospital, the tally has risen to 10 after two resident doctors tested positive on Thursday. Dean Dr. Hemant Deshmukh said most of the positive staffers were not on COVID-19 duty.

Wockhardt and Jaslok hospitals, which were declared containment zones, are on their way to resume full-fledged services. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said the hospitals are in the process of sanitising their equipment and premises.

“They will reopen as general hospitals. We have asked them to also cater to COVID-19 patients and provide separate entry and exit for them. We have asked them to ensure restricted entry to COVID-19 patient areas. For example, if the facility is on the seventh floor, the elevator while moving from the ground floor to the seventh floor should not stop anywhere in between,” said Mr. Kakani.