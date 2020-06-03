3 more deaths, 93 new cases in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai

03 June 2020 00:39 IST

Navi Mumbai on Tuesday reported 93 new cases, taking its tally to 2,377 cases.

Three fatalities were also reported — a 58-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man from Airoli, and a 62-year-old from Juinagar — taking the death toll to 78. The latest cases include a four-and-half-year-old boy from Sanpada, a 10-year-old girl from Turbhe village, a 11-year-old boy from Turbhe, a 15-year-old from Turbhe Store, two 13-year-old boys from Turbhe Store, two one-year-old boys from Ghansoli and Koparkhairane, a five-year-old girl from Ghansoli, and a six-month-old baby girl from Bhimnagar in Rabale.

Thirty tested positive from Turbhe, 18 from Nerul and Koparkhairane each, 14 from Airoli, seven from Ghansoli, four from Belapur and two from Vashi. At a mass screening camp at containment zones in Turbhe on Tuesday, 1,035 people were screened and 10 were diagnosed with COVID-19 symptoms. So far, 12,279 people have been tested for COVID-19. Of them, 9,274 tested negative and 628 reports are pending. Forty-one patients recovered on Tuesday, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,438.

Advertising

Advertising

Panvel reported 23 new cases on Tuesday, pushing its tally to 565. Four deaths were also recorded, including that of 66-year-old woman from Kamothe who had thyroid and kidney ailments. The other victims were a 46-year-old man from Kharghar, a 67-year-old man from New Panvel, who had high blood pressure; and a 49-year-old woman with diabetes from Roadpali in Kalamboli. The death toll has now risen to 26. So far, 2,984 people have been tested for COVID-19, of which 96 reports are pending.

Panvel Rural recorded three new cases — one each from Karanjade, Palidevad Sukapur and Karanja Surkichapada — taking its tally to 371. With 14 recoveries, the tally has now touched 282. No deaths were reported on Tuesday. The death toll remains at 10. With 11 patients being discharged, the total number of recoveries is now 338.