3 months after kidnap, M.P. girl rescued from Ghansoli

Navi Mumbai

16 September 2021 00:08 IST

A 13-year-old girl, who was abducted from Madhya Pradesh around three months ago, was rescued from Ghansoli early this week by Yuva Child Line activists and the Rabale police, along with a police team from that State. The girl and a 24-year-old man, who had kidnapped her, were handed over to the Madhya Pradesh police.

Senior police inspector Yogesh Gawade from Rabale police station said a case of kidnapping was registered in Madhya Pradesh. “The police team traced the location here and informed us. We helped them rescue the girl,” he said.

In June, the accused had lured the girl, a Class VII student, to accompany him to Navi Mumbai with the promise to marry her.

Vijay Kharat, centre coordinator, Yuva Child Line, said, “The Madhya Pradesh police contacted us with definite information on the accused whom we traced and informed the Rabale police about it. The accused did odd jobs to survive. The Madhya Pradesh police will further conduct medical tests on her to verify if there was any sexual abuse.”