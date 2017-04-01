3 held with weapons in Bandra

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested three people who were allegedly found to be in possession of five country-made pistols and 36 live cartridges.

According to officials, the arrests were made by the Unit IX of the Crime Branch based on a tip-off. “We laid a trap near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link based on the information and intercepted the three accused. They were searched and the arsenal was found on them. After that we arrested them,” said a Crime Branch officer.

The arrested accused have been identified as Faiyaz Shikhilkar (28), Bhupendra Santosh Singh (29) and Rajkumar Ramsaroj Kanojia (30). The police said that Kanojia is a history sheeter with six cases of robbery registered against him with the Mumbai, Thane Rural and Gujarat police. Shikhilkar is also a history sheeter.

Preliminary investigation suggest the trio was out to deliver the weapons. The police are interrogating them to find out the source and intended recipients of the arms and ammunition.