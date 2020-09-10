3 held for trespassing into CM’s farmhouse

Three people, including two reporters from a TV news channel, have been arrested by the Khalapur police for trespassing into the Chief Minister’s farmhouse in Raigad district and assaulting a security guard.
“Of the three, one is a driver and the other two claim to be reporters. We are verifying their claims,” Raigad superintendent of police Anil Paraskar said.
On Tuesday evening, the trio stopped a passer-by on Bhilawale dam bridge in Khalapur and asked for directions to the farmhouse. The man said he was not aware of its location. When the accused reached the farmhouse, they found the same man posted as the security guard.
“In his complaint, the guard said the accused started abusing and heckling him for lying to them,” Mr. Paraskar said. The guard noted down the licence plate number of the car and approached the police.
The trio was arrested and charged under Sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 448 (punishment for house trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were produced before the court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till September 14.
