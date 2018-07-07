3 held for killing Kamothe businessman

more-in

Navi Mumbai: Investigations into the murder of Kamothe-based businessman Shantaram Balu Khutal (42) have revealed that he was killed by his live-in partner Rushali Khutal’s former live-in partner.

The Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s Central Unit has arrested three accused in the case, including Rushali’s former live-in partner and two of his friends. The accused have been identified as Vasant Bhagwan Khandagale (41), his brother Sidharth Bhagwan Khandagale (30) and Anil P. Dere (42).

Police said Mr. Dere, a resident of Ahmednagar, had been staying with Rushali (25) for the last two years. He is married and has children with his wife. They added that Mr. Dere frequently fought with his wife and stayed with Rushali till five months ago, when she left him and started staying with Mr Khutal. The victim had already filed for divorce when he met Rushali in Ahmednagar.

On Wednesday night, the Khandagale brothers stabbed Mr. Khutal around 13 times outside his residence at Matoshree Grahnirman CHS in Sector 6A. The accused also fired two rounds at the victim.

DCP (Crime Branch) Tushar Doshi said, “Mr. Dere wanted revenge. His friends planned and carried out the murder. There were too many relationship issues associated with the deceased and Rushali, so we investigated the case in that direction. We found that Mr. Dere had been booked by Ahmednagar Police around two months ago in an Arms Act case. While the Khandagale brothers were arrested from Dombivli, Mr. Dere was held in Ahmednagar.”

Police said Vasant worked as a recovery agent for a bank in Chembur, where he had met and befriended Mr. Dere some years ago. Sidharth is a history-sheeter and has several offences registered against him at Rabale police station. He had also been externed from the city on an earlier occasion. While Vasant is going through a divorce, while Sidharth had issues with his wife's family as they belonged to a higher strata of society and allegedly looked down on him. “The Khandagale brothers were already frustrated with the women in their lives, and decided to help Mr. Dere in taking revenge. Prima facie, there seems no money involved in the contract given by Mr. Dere,” a Crime Branch officer said.