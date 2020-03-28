3 held for hoarding hand sanitisers worth ₹2.5 lakh

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested three people who were allegedly hoarding hand sanitisers and selling them at increased rates on the black market.

According to Crime Branch officers, the goods were seized in a raid conducted on Friday, after the Unit VI received a tip-off about largescale hoarding of sanitisers. “Acting on the information received, Unit VI teams conducted a raid at a flat in Dinanath Wadi in Mahim, where two accused were found with the stash of hand sanitisers, which were being hoarded with the intent of creating a shortage in the market, and being sold at ₹65 a piece instead of the market value of ₹50 for each 100 ml bottle,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection I) Akbar Pathan said.

The two accused, identified as Viraj Dhariya (20) and Jainam Dedhiya (21), were arrested and their interrogation led the Crime Branch to a third accused, Neeraj Vyas (49). Mr. Vyas, who is allegedly the mastermind of the racket, was arrested from Mira Road and all the three were charged under the Essential Services Act.

“We have seized 5,000 bottles of hand sanitisers of 100 ml each, collectively worth ₹2.5 lakh, from the accused. Inquiries so far indicate that the accused obtained them from a company called Hindustan Chemicals and that the order was placed in the name of Curewell Medical and General Stores based in Juhu Koliwada,” Mr. Pathan said.

The police are still conducting inquiries to find out how long the racket has been active and how many hand sanitisers the accused have sold at enhanced rates during this time.

This is the Mumbai Police’s third operation against hoarding and sale of goods that have been classified as essential services by the government in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Earlier this week, the police had busted two rackets where facemasks were being hoarded and recovered facemasks worth crores of rupees.