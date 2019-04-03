3 drug rehab centre officials booked for faking inmate’s cause of death

Navi Mumbai

Three managers of an alcoholic and drug rehabilitation centre run by Harmony Foundation at Vichumbe in Panvel have been booked by the police for faking an inmate’s cause of death.

The victim identified as Prashant Pawar (42), a resident of Marol in Andheri, had been under treatment at the centre since February 2018. On March 6, Haresh Gharat, one of the managers with the centre called Prashant’s father and said that his son was suffering from jaundice, and was serious. He also said that Prashant was admitted to Adhaar Hospital in Panvel.

“The next day, Prashant’s brother Parikshit visited the hospital, but Prashant was not in a condition to talk. He was then shifted to Global Hospital in Parel. But as his relatives could not afford the payment there, he was shifted to Nair Hospital,” an officer at Panvel City police station said. Prashant was previously under treatment at a rehabilitation centre in Balewadi, Pune. After the treatment was over, he again got addicted to alcohol and that is when his family got him admitted to the centre at Vichumbe.

In the morning of March 23, Prashant died during the course of treatment. The post-mortem report said there was a fracture in his rib cage and the lungs were swollen. “During initial interrogation, the management of the centre said that he had jaundice, later they said he had fell down on his chest. But a fall cannot cause such grievous injuries,” the officer said.

Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, said, “After receiving the autopsy report, it was certain that Prashant was murdered. There are no CCTV cameras at the centre, hence we have not been able to ascertain what could have happened. But we suspect that someone had assaulted him causing grievous injuries to his chest. Investigations are on and we are yet to make any arrests.”

The Panvel City police on March 30 booked Abhijit Patil, Haresh Gharat and Sandeep Pardeshi, who ran the centre, under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

Following the incident, the drug rehabilitation centre has been shifted to Sangurli village at Mumbai-Goa road, the police said.