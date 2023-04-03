3 booked for dangerous bike stunt by Mumbai police

April 03, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Mumbai

The Mumbai Police has booked a man and two women whose video went viral of performing a dangerous bike stunt.

Faiyaz Qadri and the women were arrested on April 2 by the Bandra Kurla Complex police station. The 13-second video shows a dangerous bike stunt performed by the man with two women. The man is seen performing a wheelie with one woman sitting in front of him and another sitting on the pillion. None of them were wearing helmets.

The video shows the man lifting the front wheels off the road and riding on for several meters as the two women straddle him. The woman sitting in front of the biker is waving, smiling, and showing off gang signs mid-stunt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video clip, surfaced after an activist tweeted about it on the Twitter handle @PotholeWarriors. Responding to the video, Mumbai Traffic Police said in a tweet, “A case has been registered with BKC Police Station. An investigation into identifying the accused is underway. If anyone has any information about persons in this video, you can DM us directly.” (sic)

The trio is charged with sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (endangering lives) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. The women are also charged with section 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of IPC.

Mumbai Police in another tweet mentioned, “Not only just fine, but a case has also been registered against the accused persons seen in this video, and they have to face the legal consequences.”

ADVERTISEMENT