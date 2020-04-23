3 booked for cheating mask firm of ₹50 lakh

The Taloja police have booked three people, including the production officer and store manager of a mask manufacturing company at Taloja MIDC, for cheating the firm of over ₹50 lakh.

Mahendra Vishnu Ghag, chief production officer, Venus Safety and Health filed a complaint against Akash Dhobale, a production officer at the firm; Prathamesh Phadke, store manager at the the firm’s office in Tondare village; and Pratap Phadtare from Sarika Enterprises in Kalamboli, on April 18.

The company manufactures personal safety equipment and sells them via fixed distributors. While Mr. Dhabole supervises the production, Mr. Phadke is in-charge of the stock in the store. The raw material from the manufacturing unit is sent to Sarika Enterprises, where the masks are stitched. The stitched masks comes back to the unit and is sent to distribution channels.

According to the complaint, 10 days ago, the director of the unit Mahesh Kudav found some discrepancies in the accounts and total number of masks sold. On examination of CCTV camera footage from April 1 to 13, it was found that Mr. Dhobale and Mr. Phadke took out stock from the store several times and transported it in the unit’s pick-up vehicle. Mr. Kudav then questioned the driver of the vehicle, who revealed that the masks were taken to Mr. Phadtare.

When Mr. Dhabole and Mr. Phadke were confronted, they confessed that they had been selling the masks to Mr. Phadtare at a price higher than the original. While Mr. Dhobale had earned ₹13.61 lakh in the deal, Mr Phadke had earned ₹38 lakh.

The complainant claimed that the duo later transferred all the money to the unit’s account, asking them not to take any legal action.

“A case has been registered but we have not arrested anyone yet. We are probing the allegations. The company had been manufacturing masks in excess due to a rise in demand after the COVID-19 outbreak. The booked people seem to have taken advantage of the situation,” senior police inspector Kashinath Chavan, Taloja police station, said.

The trio has been charged with cheating and criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant under the Indian Penal Code.