3 accused in 2018 Cosmos Bank case held

The Thane Police Crime Branch has arrested three people wanted in a string of card cloning cases in Mumbai, Thane and Pune, including the 2018 Cosmos Bank cyber attack.

According to police officials, the operation began with the arrest of Shahbaz Khatri, by the Crime Branch Central Unit on August 20, following a tip-off.

“We had information indicating that Mr. Khatri was involved in card cloning rackets at a huge level and possessed multiple Aadhaar and PAN cards to hide his true identity. His arrest led us to his accomplices Keshav Magta and Asif Sheikh, who were arrested from Uttar Pradesh with the help of the local police,” an officer said.

He said the interrogation of the trio revealed that they were among the masterminds of the 2018 case registered by the Pune police, in what was the biggest cyber attack in the country so far. In August last year, a large number of debit cards of the Cosmos Bank were cloned using a malware, and were used to siphon off over ₹94.45 crore from the accounts of the bank’s customers. So far, 15 people have been arrested in the case and around ₹14 crore has been recovered from various bank accounts, to which the money was traced.

“We established their involvement in the case using cyber-forensic investigation techniques, with the help of the Maharashtra Cyber department. Just like the money in the Cosmos Bank case was withdrawn from ATMs in various countries, the accused have also committed other offences where credit and debit card data of foreign-based banks was cloned and used to withdraw money from Indian ATMs,” the officer said.

The interrogation has also revealed that Mr. Khatri and Mr. Magta are wanted by the Parksite police in a card cloning case registered in 2017, while Mr. Khatri is also wanted in a similar case registered by the Bandra police.

Prima facie, the police believe the accused obtained the data in bulk from gangs that sell it on the dark net and used it to clone cards using cloner machines, easily available on the black market. The possibility of the accused having gathered the data from skimmer devices installed at ATMs is also being explored, officers said.