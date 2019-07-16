29 tourists arrested for entering banned waterfall

The Kharghar police on Sunday arrested 29 tourists at Pandavkada waterfalls for entering the area despite there being a ban on doing so during monsoon.

“The tourists were from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. For weeks now, we have been trying to stop people from entering but some tourists still do not listen, and go into the falls. Hence, we decided to take strict action against them to send out a strong message to the public,” senior police inspector Pradeep Tidar, Kharghar police station, said.

Every year during monsoon, the area is banned by CIDCO and the Forest Department owing to the risks. This year, the ban orders were issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Panvel Zone, Mr. Tidar said.

“The area becomes slippery and many people drown in the water during monsoon,” he said.

Being one of the nearest waterfalls to the city, Pandavkada becomes an attraction for many during the rains. Many people are seen trying to enter the waterfalls, especially on weekends.

On July 29 last year, three youth drowned in the waterfall even though the Forest Department and police officials had set up bandobast there. The Kharghar police had booked eight tourists for ignoring their warning and entering the waterfalls.

“For the last two years, I have been writing to the Forest Department and CIDCO authorities to find ways to legalise place by making it secure for tourists. While the mountain area is under the Forest Department, the way to go to the waterfalls, belongs to CIDCO. Hence, both could workout a way in which they can earn revenue and the residents can visit the tourist attraction as well. There has been no response to the suggestions yet,” Leena Garad, a corporator from Kharghar, said.